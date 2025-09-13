'BB 19': Nehal's team clarifies misunderstanding over fight with Amaal

Nehal Chudasama's team has issued a statement to clarify her recent fight with singer-composer Amaal Mallik. The Bigg Boss 19 contestant had accused Mallik of physically harming her during a captaincy task on the ongoing show. Her allegations left the singer visibly stunned and upset, prompting several housemates to quickly come out in his support. Chudasama's team has now released an official statement on her Instagram Stories clarifying the misunderstanding.

Statement Here's what the statement said Chudasama's team stated, "During the task, there was a moment when things became a little physical between Nehal and Amaal." "We want to stress that there was no intention, from Nehal, to blame or accuse anyone in that moment." "What followed was triggered by something from her past trauma she carries that she does not always control." "In that fraction of a second, those old wounds resurfaced leading to a reaction."

Support "It's not about you...' The statement further read, "When Amaal came forward to apologize, Nehal's words were always, 'It's not about you.'" "She wanted him to know that the reaction was not a reflection on him... but on those old painful echoes." "Nehal has always been and will continue to be a woman of courage." "Her journey is not defined by the moments she is triggered but by the many moments she reaches for her own light anyway."