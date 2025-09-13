Gurmeet Choudhary's 'The Battle of Shatrughat' starts filming
What's the story
The highly anticipated war movie, The Battle of Shatrughat, has finally begun filming. The movie is directed by Shahid Kazmi and written by Sajad Khaki and Kazmi. It will feature Gurmeet Choudhary, Aarushi Nishank, and Siddharth Nigam in lead roles. The film also includes Mahesh Manjrekar, Raza Murad, and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles.
Film details
Film is currently in production
Choudhary recently shared a motion poster for the film on Instagram, generating immense excitement among fans. The movie is being produced by Hill Crest Motions, PY Media, and Shahid Kazmi Films. The film's grandeur is further enhanced by Darshan Bhagwandas Kamwal's costume and styling work, which ensures authentic period detailing and majestic visuals.
Cast
More about the cast of the film
Per the makers, the film "promises grandeur, valor, and unforgettable storytelling." Coming to the cast, Choudhary is known for projects such as Ramayan, Khamoshiyan, and Geet: Hui Sabse Parayi, among others. Nigam earned acclaim for Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Dhoom 3, and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Nishank, meanwhile, is known for Life Hill Gayi.