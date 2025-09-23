Janhvi Kapoor honors late mother Sridevi at 'Homebound' premiere

Meanwhile, know more about 'Homebound'

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, "Homebound" follows a Muslim and Dalit youth as they face caste and religious barriers while trying to join the police force.

The film earned significant attention at Cannes for its honest take on tough topics.

Bollywood stars like Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal turned up at the premiere, while lead actor Ishaan Khatter celebrated hearing about the Oscar nod mid-flight from New York.