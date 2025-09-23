Next Article
Janhvi Kapoor honors late mother Sridevi at 'Homebound' premiere
Janhvi Kapoor paid tribute to her late mother Sridevi at the Mumbai premiere of "Homebound," India's official pick for the 2026 Oscars.
She wore Sridevi's famous blue and black pashmina saree, making the moment extra meaningful.
Janhvi was also spotted with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's family, showing their growing closeness.
Meanwhile, know more about 'Homebound'
Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, "Homebound" follows a Muslim and Dalit youth as they face caste and religious barriers while trying to join the police force.
The film earned significant attention at Cannes for its honest take on tough topics.
Bollywood stars like Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal turned up at the premiere, while lead actor Ishaan Khatter celebrated hearing about the Oscar nod mid-flight from New York.