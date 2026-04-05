'My biggest trauma': Janhvi reflects on Sridevi's sudden demise

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about her mental health struggles after the release of her debut film, Dhadak. Speaking on the Raj Shamani Podcast, she revealed that she was "depressed" and felt lost without her mother, the late superstar Sridevi . "All of my validation in life came from my mom. She went away," said Kapoor. Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, while Dhadak was released on July 20, 2018.

Emotional toll Biggest trauma of my life: Kapoor on losing her mother Kapoor called the loss of her mother the "biggest trauma" of her life. "The biggest trauma was losing my mom the way I did, in front of the whole world, and dealing with that journey. It's such an individual experience that no one will ever understand." "I know I'm not the only one who has dealt with that at that age, but my journey in this space, no one will understand."

Personal challenges I was a very dependent daughter: Kapoor Kapoor also spoke about how much she depended on her mother. "I was a very dependent daughter. I hadn't exercised that muscle in my brain, the one used to make your own decisions," she said. "So suddenly learning how to make your own decisions and form your own opinions, while the world is ripping you apart...she's smiling too much...she's too morose...she's not crying enough." "Making accusations about family dynamics... and dealing with all of that," the actor added.

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