'Saw my picture on porn site': Janhvi recalls disturbing experience

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about a disturbing incident from her teenage years. Speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast , she revealed that she discovered a morphed, sexually explicit image of herself on a pornographic website when she was just 15. The discovery happened during an IT class at school, where her male classmates were browsing such sites for fun.

Experience 'No morality in these things': Kapoor Elaborating on her experience, Kapoor shared, "We had IT class in school, and boys used to go on those sites for fun. My pictures were on there, and this was in school, so that was a weird experience." "At some point, I was like, this is the cost you have to pay. There is no morality in a lot of these things with social media."

Ongoing concern Ongoing battle with deepfakes Kapoor also spoke about her ongoing struggle with AI-generated visuals and deepfakes. She said, "I am not at peace with it. There are visuals of me out there, even shared by official news pages, which are completely AI." "I have never worn those clothes or been photographed like that." "It gets circulated as if it's something I've put out. That creates a certain kind of impression."

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Silence on issue 'I don't have that much of a voice to complain' Despite being deeply affected by the issue, Kapoor admitted she often hesitates to speak out. "It upsets me, of course. But I feel like I don't have that much of a voice to complain," she said. She added that perceptions of privilege make it harder for her to speak up. "There's this attitude, you've got so much in life, thoda seh lo, don't complain."

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