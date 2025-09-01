Janhvi Kapoor in talks to lead 'Chaalbaaz' remake: Report 

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is in talks to lead the official remake of her late mother Sridevi 's iconic film Chaalbaaz. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "For Janhvi, Chaalbaaz is a lot more than just a film. It's an emotion." "She has jumped onto the chance of playing the lead role in Chaalbaaz but is treading this with utmost caution."

Legacy consideration More on Kapoor's involvement in 'Chaalbaaz' remake The source further revealed that Kapoor is not just looking to ride on her mother's legacy. "She is taking opinions from people around for the Chaalbaaz remake. She is excited but is also wary of all the comparisons." "She is expected to take a call on the Chaalbaaz remake by the end of September." The producers and directors behind this project are yet to be disclosed.

Kapoor's previous thoughts on remake Kapoor's previous thoughts on remake and more about the film In May 2024, Kapoor spoke to Zoom about the possibility of starring in the project. She said, "No, I think... that's...um, some things should never be touched. Yeah." However, going by the recent report, things have changed. Chaalbaaz, also starring Anupam Kher, Sunny Deol, Rajinikanth, and Annu Kapoor, was helmed by Pankaj Parashar. It was released in 1989.