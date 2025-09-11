Next Article
Janhvi Kapoor's Miu Miu gown is a perfect Indian fusion
Janhvi Kapoor made a stylish splash at the Toronto International Film Festival, stepping out in a custom Miu Miu gown that mixed modern couture with Indian flair.
The dress featured saree-inspired draping and pleats, plus a one-shoulder cut and cinched waist for a look that balanced tradition and innovation.
Janhvi's look was styled by Rhea Kapoor
Her outfit got an extra boost from vintage accessories—a retro brooch, fur stole, and antique jewelry added old-school charm.
With softly bronzed makeup and retro-inspired waves, with the overall look styled by Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi's look felt both timeless and fresh, showing off her knack for blending Indian style with global fashion trends.