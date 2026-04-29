Jani of 'Udaipur Files' to film YouTuber Wastik's fugitive past
Entertainment
Amit Jani, known for Udaipur Files, is working on a new film about Salim Wastik, a YouTuber with a complicated past.
Wastik, once involved in a 1995 kidnapping and murder case, later rebranded himself online and presented himself as an "ex-Muslim."
The movie will trace how he went from fugitive to internet figure.
Jani says film proceeds to parents
Jani shared that the money earned from the film will go to the parents of the boy who lost his life in 1995.