Jani of 'Udaipur Files' to film YouTuber Wastik's fugitive past Entertainment Apr 29, 2026

Amit Jani, known for Udaipur Files, is working on a new film about Salim Wastik, a YouTuber with a complicated past.

Wastik, once involved in a 1995 kidnapping and murder case, later rebranded himself online and presented himself as an "ex-Muslim."

The movie will trace how he went from fugitive to internet figure.