Yayoi Kusama (97), artist known for polka dots, dies

Kusama's company said in a statement, "Throughout an extraordinary lifetime devoted entirely to artistic creation, Kusama pursued an internationally acclaimed career as a pioneering avant-garde artist whose creative practice encompassed visual art, performance, fiction, and poetry."

Despite facing initial rejection from the male-dominated New York art scene in the 1960s, Kusama's work eventually gained recognition.

Her Infinity Mirror Rooms exhibit in 1965 drew millions of visitors, and her polka dot and pumpkin works became highly sought after.