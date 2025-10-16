Jawed Habib, son, associate face 33 FIRs in crypto scam
Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib, his son Anos, and an associate are facing 33 FIRs in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly cheating over 400 people out of ₹5-7 crore through a crypto scheme.
Over two and a half years ago, they promoted Follicle Global Company (FLC), promising investors annual returns of 50-75% on Bitcoin and Binance Coin.
People put in ₹5-7 lakh each, expecting big returns and their money back, but the company shut down within months, leaving everyone in the lurch.
Details of the investigation
Police have filed cheating and criminal intimidation charges, and lookout notices are out to stop Habib and his team from leaving India.
Habib has avoided police questioning, citing health issues through his lawyer.
Habib and his lawyer insist he was just a guest at the event and had no role in the company's operations.
The case has grabbed attention, especially with so many investors and Habib's celebrity status in the mix.