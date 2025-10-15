Next Article
'The Black Phone 2' heads to theaters: Check release schedule
Entertainment
The Black Phone 2 is almost here!
This sequel picks up with Finney Blake, still shaken from his kidnapping four years ago, while his sister Gwen starts seeing creepy visions that hint their troubles aren't over.
If you loved the first movie's chills, this one promises more of that dark suspense.
Digital release, streaming platform details
You can rent or buy The Black Phone 2 digitally soon after its theater run, likely around November 4, 2025.
If you'd rather stream, it's expected to land on Peacock about two to three months later, around January 16, 2026.