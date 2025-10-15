Next Article
'Avatar' behind-the-scenes docuseries coming to Disney+ in 2024
Entertainment
Disney+ is launching "Fire And Water: Making The Avatar Films" on November 7, 2025.
This two-part docuseries goes behind the scenes of James Cameron's epic Avatar movies, showing off the wild tech—like underwater motion capture—and the teamwork it took to build Pandora's world.
Docuseries will cover all 3 'Avatar' movies
The documentary covers everything from the original 2009 game-changer to Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), highlighting the Na'vi's fight to protect their home.
It's landing just before the next big movie, Avatar: Fire and Ash, which arrives in theaters December 19, 2025, and promises even more of the franchise's signature mix of stunning visuals and environmental themes.