'Avatar' behind-the-scenes docuseries coming to Disney+ in 2024

Docuseries will cover all 3 'Avatar' movies

The documentary covers everything from the original 2009 game-changer to Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), highlighting the Na'vi's fight to protect their home.

It's landing just before the next big movie, Avatar: Fire and Ash, which arrives in theaters December 19, 2025, and promises even more of the franchise's signature mix of stunning visuals and environmental themes.