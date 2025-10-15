'Stranger Things' S05 arrives on Netflix in November 2025

What to expect from final season

Season 5 brings everyone back to Hawkins after a long break, with the story diving into the fate of the town, plus big bads like Demogorgons and the Mind Flayer.

Writers Paul Dichter and Kate Trefry have considered all possibilities for the characters, suggesting we might see some real character growth.

And even after this season ends, Stranger Things lives on: an animated series called Tales From '85 and a spinoff are already in the works, with plans to keep expanding this universe.