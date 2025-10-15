'Stranger Things' S05 arrives on Netflix in November 2025
Stranger Things is wrapping up with its fifth and last season, dropping November 26, 2025.
This time, fans will finally get answers about the Upside Down—the creepy alternate world that's been a huge question mark since 2016.
The Duffer brothers promise all those lingering mysteries and plot threads will actually get resolved.
What to expect from final season
Season 5 brings everyone back to Hawkins after a long break, with the story diving into the fate of the town, plus big bads like Demogorgons and the Mind Flayer.
Writers Paul Dichter and Kate Trefry have considered all possibilities for the characters, suggesting we might see some real character growth.
And even after this season ends, Stranger Things lives on: an animated series called Tales From '85 and a spinoff are already in the works, with plans to keep expanding this universe.