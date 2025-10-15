Box office: 'Kantara Chapter 1' nears ₹500 crore in India
"Kantara Chapter 1," a Kannada historical action drama directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, is on track to hit the ₹500 crore mark in India.
Set in pre-colonial Karnataka, the film follows Berme, a tribal hero standing up against aristocratic rule, blending local folklore and nature worship.
The cast also features Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram.
'Kantara' outperforms these massive blockbusters
The movie has pulled in nearly ₹475 crore across India in just 14 days and crossed ₹337 crore in its first week alone.
Its second weekend was huge—₹22.25 crore on Friday, ₹38.5 crore on Saturday, and ₹40 crore on Sunday—pushing its worldwide total to about ₹650 crore.
That means it's outperformed big titles like "Baahubali: The Beginning" and "Sultan."
Why you shouldn't miss this film
With its unique blend of action, folklore, and stunning visuals rooted in Karnataka's culture, "Kantara Chapter 1" has become 2024's second biggest hit so far.
If you're into stories that mix tradition with adrenaline, this one's definitely worth checking out.