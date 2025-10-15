Box office: 'Kantara Chapter 1' nears ₹500 crore in India

'Kantara' outperforms these massive blockbusters

The movie has pulled in nearly ₹475 crore across India in just 14 days and crossed ₹337 crore in its first week alone.

Its second weekend was huge—₹22.25 crore on Friday, ₹38.5 crore on Saturday, and ₹40 crore on Sunday—pushing its worldwide total to about ₹650 crore.

That means it's outperformed big titles like "Baahubali: The Beginning" and "Sultan."