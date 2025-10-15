Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in 2026: Details
John Oliver opened up about his uncertain future in late-night TV at a recent New York gala, saying, "I am acting like everything is fine, and I will act that way right up until the point that it isn't."
His words capture how shaky things feel for talk show hosts right now, especially with Colbert announcing The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will end in 2026 after more than 30 years.
CBS said financial reasons led to Colbert's show ending.
Last month, ABC briefly suspended Jimmy Kimmel after he spoke out about the September 10 shooting of podcaster Charlie Kirk, but public backlash got him back on air.
Meanwhile, President Trump criticized networks for keeping outspoken hosts like Kimmel and Seth Meyers.
Oliver called Kimmel's suspension "horrifying" and described him as "such a decent man," saying the whole situation was "very, very hard" on him.
He was relieved it ended quickly.