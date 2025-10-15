Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in 2026: Details Entertainment Oct 15, 2025

John Oliver opened up about his uncertain future in late-night TV at a recent New York gala, saying, "I am acting like everything is fine, and I will act that way right up until the point that it isn't."

His words capture how shaky things feel for talk show hosts right now, especially with Colbert announcing The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will end in 2026 after more than 30 years.