Jay-Z to headline SuperBowl halftime show for the first time
What's the story
The NFL has confirmed that Jay-Z will headline the Super Bowl LXI halftime show. The announcement was made on Monday, just two days after the rapper's performance at Los Angeles's SoFi Stadium. "From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey," he said in a statement. "Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world's biggest stage." Sponsor Apple Music shared the news on social media, too.
Praise
'I've seen the extraordinary impact he has had...': NFL Commissioner
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell lauded Jay-Z's contribution to the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
"For several years, we've had the privilege of working closely with Jay-Z and Roc Nation," he said.
"I've seen the extraordinary impact he has had on the Super Bowl."
"I couldn't be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage."
This will mark the hip hop icon's debut Super Bowl show.
Collaborations
Fans speculate possible guest stars
With Jay-Z confirmed as the headliner, fans are now speculating who his guest stars will be.
His spouse, Beyoncé, is a likely candidate, given their hit song Crazy in Love.
Other possible collaborators include The Roots, Nas, and Pharrell Williams, who were part of Jay-Z's NYC shows earlier this year, and Drake, who performed at SoFi this past weekend.
Legacy
Jay-Z's history with halftime show
This isn't the first time Jay-Z has been involved with the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
In 2019, he and Roc Nation entered into a partnership with the NFL that tasked him with selecting the halftime performer and assisting with social justice reform initiatives.
His history of successful selections includes Kendrick Lamar (2025), Usher (2024), and Rihanna (2023).
The show will take place on February 14, 2027.
To recall, Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl LX halftime show.