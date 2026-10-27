Jay-Z to headline SuperBowl halftime show for the first time

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell lauded Jay-Z's contribution to the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

"For several years, we've had the privilege of working closely with Jay-Z and Roc Nation," he said.

"I've seen the extraordinary impact he has had on the Super Bowl."

"I couldn't be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage."

This will mark the hip hop icon's debut Super Bowl show.