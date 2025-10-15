Next Article
Jayasurya returns as Shaji Pappan in 'Aadu 3'
Entertainment
Jayasurya is back as the iconic Shaji Pappan after eight years, as Aadu 3 officially starts filming.
Director Midhun Manuel Thomas even shared a fun video of Jayasurya arriving on set in full Pappan style—black shirt, red-and-black mundu, and that unmistakable mustache.
Story set across 3 different timelines
Aadu 3 is shaking things up with a fantasy twist, telling its story across three different timelines all tied together by one legendary "Aadu."
The cast also features Saiju Kurup, Sunny Wayne, Vinayakan, and Vijay Babu.
Mark your calendars: the film drops March 19, 2026. Plus, fans are buzzing about Jayasurya's other project Kathanar too!