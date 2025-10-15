Jayasurya returns as Shaji Pappan in 'Aadu 3'

Story set across 3 different timelines

Aadu 3 is shaking things up with a fantasy twist, telling its story across three different timelines all tied together by one legendary "Aadu."

The cast also features Saiju Kurup, Sunny Wayne, Vinayakan, and Vijay Babu.

Mark your calendars: the film drops March 19, 2026. Plus, fans are buzzing about Jayasurya's other project Kathanar too!