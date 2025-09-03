'So f---ing racist': Jeffrey Wright on 'Batman' casting criticism

Jeffrey Wright , who played Commissioner Jim Gordon in The Batman , has hit back at criticism over his casting. In a recent interview with Collider, he described the backlash as "the dumbest thing" and devoid of "all logic." He said it was "so f***ing racist and stupid," adding that it was revealing to not recognize how these films reflect society's evolution.

Cultural shift 'It's just so blind...': Wright on backlash Wright further stressed that the notion of defiling a franchise by not keeping it grounded in the 1939 cultural reality is "the dumbest thing." He said, "I really find it fascinating the ways in which there's such a conversation about Black characters in these roles." "It's just so f***ing racist and stupid. It's just so blind in a way that I find revealing to not recognize that the evolution of these films reflects the evolution of society."

Franchise loyalty On his commitment to the franchise Wright also spoke about his commitment to the Batman franchise, saying he feels as invested in these stories as anyone else. He said, "Perhaps now, because I'm a part of them, I have the most skin in the game." He added that Batman's enduring popularity is due to its open-ended nature, which allows future storytellers to interpret it differently.