Jesse Lever's AI-animated film 'Indian Institute of Zombies's releases on May 8
Entertainment
Jesse Lever, son of actor-comedian Johny Lever, is stepping into the spotlight with his film, Indian Institute of Zombies (IIZ), hitting theaters on May 8.
The movie blends zombie horror, sharp comedy, and campus satire, all set in an elite engineering college.
Directed by Gaganjeet Singh and Alok Dwivedi, and written by Hussain and Abbas Dalal, the film also features Anupriya Goenka, Mohan Kapur, and Ranjan Raj among the cast.
Film is a product of extensive AI use
What's cool about IIZ is how much it leans on artificial intelligence—not just for fun effects but for planning everything from story structure to budgeting.
Kuku's senior vice president Kunj Sanghvi says they wanted to create something fresh for fans who love horror comedies and campus adventures.