Jesse Lever's AI-animated film 'Indian Institute of Zombies's releases on May 8 Entertainment Mar 26, 2026

Jesse Lever, son of actor-comedian Johny Lever, is stepping into the spotlight with his film, Indian Institute of Zombies (IIZ), hitting theaters on May 8.

The movie blends zombie horror, sharp comedy, and campus satire, all set in an elite engineering college.

Directed by Gaganjeet Singh and Alok Dwivedi, and written by Hussain and Abbas Dalal, the film also features Anupriya Goenka, Mohan Kapur, and Ranjan Raj among the cast.