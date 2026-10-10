Johar to launch new talk show under his own banner
Entertainment
Koffee with Karan might be wrapping up its ninth season, but Karan Johar isn't done spilling the tea just yet.
He's planning to launch a brand-new talk show that promises the same gossipy vibe, only this time, it's fully under his own banner.
Expect more fun chats and fresh content straight from Johar himself.
New show will be Johar-owned IP
Unlike Koffee with Karan (which belongs to JioHotstar), this new show will be a new IP, with Johar's banner holding the rights to it.