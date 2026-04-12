'Batman' actor John Nolan dies; nephew Christopher Nolan pays tribute

John Nolan, a veteran character actor who appeared in the Batman trilogy and the TV series Person of Interest, has passed away. The London-born actor was the uncle of filmmaker Christopher Nolan . He died on April 11 at the age of 87, reported Stratford-Upon-Avon Herald. Over his five-decade-long career, he became known as a reliable supporting actor across stage, film, and television.

Tribute Christopher honored his uncle Nolan's nephew, Christopher, paid a heartfelt tribute to his uncle. He told The Independent, "My uncle John was the first artist I knew, and he taught me more than anyone about the search for truth in acting and the joys of creative achievement." "I miss him terribly, but take great comfort in my memories of John, particularly those of working together."

Career highlights Nolan was a part of Christopher's iconic movies Nolan is best remembered for his role as Wayne Enterprises board member Douglas Fredericks in Batman Begins and The Dark Knight Rises. On television, he gained wider recognition as the enigmatic antagonist John Greer in Person of Interest, created by Jonathan Nolan. He reportedly appeared in 27 episodes of the show.

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Early years Nolan did steady projects over the years Born in London in 1938, Nolan began his acting career in the 1960s. He worked across British television and theater before transitioning into more prominent screen roles. His filmography reflected both versatility and longevity with steady, regular work. He was a part of notable projects such as Dune: Prophecy, Dunkirk, and Crown Court, among others.

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