'Jolly LLB 3': Akshay-Arshad debate trailer launch city in new promo
Jolly LLB 3's trailer is about to drop, and stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are building buzz in true Jolly style.
In a new promo, the two jokingly debate whether the trailer should launch in Kanpur or Meerut—Kumar roots for Kanpur, while Warsi stands by Meerut—giving fans a taste of their on-screen chemistry.
Kumar, Warsi reun for 'Jolly LLB 3'
This marks the first time both Kumar (who starred in the 2017 sequel) and Warsi (the original 2013 Jolly) share the screen together in the franchise.
Saurabh Shukla is also back as Judge Sunderlal Tripathi, reminiscing about his run-ins with both Jollys in classic witty fashion.