'Jolly LLB 3': Akshay-Arshad debate trailer launch city in new promo Entertainment Sep 05, 2025

Jolly LLB 3's trailer is about to drop, and stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are building buzz in true Jolly style.

In a new promo, the two jokingly debate whether the trailer should launch in Kanpur or Meerut—Kumar roots for Kanpur, while Warsi stands by Meerut—giving fans a taste of their on-screen chemistry.