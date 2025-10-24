Jonita Gandhi, Progressive Brothers to open Enrique's Mumbai show
What's the story
Indo-Canadian singer Jonita Gandhi and electronic music duo Progressive Brothers will be opening for Grammy-winning artist Enrique Iglesias at his upcoming concerts in Mumbai. The concerts are scheduled for October 29 and 30, 2025, at MMRDA Grounds. This will be Iglesias's third visit to India after his successful tours in 2004 and 2012.
Artist's statement
'Dream come true': Gandhi on opening for Iglesias
Gandhi expressed her excitement about sharing the stage with Iglesias. She said in a statement, "It's truly a dream come true to share the stage with Enrique Iglesias. I grew up listening to his music; he's such an icon." "I'm incredibly excited to connect with fans and bring my energy to this concert." Meanwhile, Progressive Brothers said, "Opening for Enrique is an incredible honour. We can't wait to bring our unique sound to the audience."
Concert details
One show already sold out, tickets available on District app
The concerts, produced by EVA Live, will feature a nostalgic showcase of Iglesias's extensive career. The setlist will include both his contemporary chart-toppers and classic hits. With one show already sold out and tickets live on the District App, over 50,000 fans are expected to attend over both days. The event is powered by Mastercard.
Artist profiles
More about Gandhi and Progressive Brothers
Gandhi, who began her career by sharing song covers on YouTube, has since released over 150 tracks in more than 10 languages. She has also collaborated with international artists, including Ed Sheeran, Michael Bublé, and The Chainsmokers. Meanwhile, Progressive Brothers have performed at major festivals such as Sunburn, VH1 Supersonic, Electric Daisy Carnival, and Road To Ultra. They have also released music under global labels like EDM.com, Tiësto's Musical Freedom, and Spinnin' Records.