Jonita Gandhi, Progressive Brothers to open Enrique's Mumbai show

Indo-Canadian singer Jonita Gandhi and electronic music duo Progressive Brothers will be opening for Grammy-winning artist Enrique Iglesias at his upcoming concerts in Mumbai. The concerts are scheduled for October 29 and 30, 2025, at MMRDA Grounds. This will be Iglesias's third visit to India after his successful tours in 2004 and 2012.

Artist's statement 'Dream come true': Gandhi on opening for Iglesias Gandhi expressed her excitement about sharing the stage with Iglesias. She said in a statement, "It's truly a dream come true to share the stage with Enrique Iglesias. I grew up listening to his music; he's such an icon." "I'm incredibly excited to connect with fans and bring my energy to this concert." Meanwhile, Progressive Brothers said, "Opening for Enrique is an incredible honour. We can't wait to bring our unique sound to the audience."

Concert details One show already sold out, tickets available on District app The concerts, produced by EVA Live, will feature a nostalgic showcase of Iglesias's extensive career. The setlist will include both his contemporary chart-toppers and classic hits. With one show already sold out and tickets live on the District App, over 50,000 fans are expected to attend over both days. The event is powered by Mastercard.