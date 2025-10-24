Next Article
Jr NTR puts 'Dragon' on hold for this reason
Entertainment
Jr NTR has hit pause on his much-awaited film Dragon, asking for script improvements and even suggesting some scenes might need a do-over to make the story stronger.
This move comes after the movie kicked off filming earlier this year with director Prashanth Neel at the helm.
'Dragon's release date pushed back'
Dragon was originally aiming for a Sankranthi 2026 release, but repeated production breaks have pushed it to at least June 2026—or possibly even later, since the team wants to perfect the film's visual effects and action.
Director Neel is known for his attention to detail, and fans will have to wait a bit longer for this ambitious project.