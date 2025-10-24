Box office collection: 'The Goat Life' earns over ₹150cr

The film pulled in ₹158.5 crore worldwide—₹82.66 crore from India and ₹58 crore overseas. It opened strong with ₹16 crore on day one and reached ₹65 crore globally by its first weekend. While international audiences showed big love, the movie needed a bit more support at home to break even.

Film is worth your time and money

The Goat Life has earned praise for Blessy's direction and Sukumaran's intense performance, holding a solid 7.1 IMDb rating.

Even though it's not your typical commercial flick, it struck a chord with viewers and stands out as one of Malayalam cinema's most talked-about releases this year.

If you're into survival stories or want to see Sukumaran before his next big projects (like Salaar 2), this film is worth checking out!