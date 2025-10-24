Box office collection: 'The Goat Life' earns over ₹150cr
The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham) is a Malayalam survival drama directed by Blessy, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Amala Paul.
Based on a true story, it follows an Indian man forced to work as a goat herder in the Saudi desert.
After 16 years in the making, it finally hit theaters on March 28, 2024—and became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2024, though its box office performance was considered below expectations relative to its budget.
International audiences showed big love to the film
The film pulled in ₹158.5 crore worldwide—₹82.66 crore from India and ₹58 crore overseas.
It opened strong with ₹16 crore on day one and reached ₹65 crore globally by its first weekend.
While international audiences showed big love, the movie needed a bit more support at home to break even.
Film is worth your time and money
The Goat Life has earned praise for Blessy's direction and Sukumaran's intense performance, holding a solid 7.1 IMDb rating.
Even though it's not your typical commercial flick, it struck a chord with viewers and stands out as one of Malayalam cinema's most talked-about releases this year.
If you're into survival stories or want to see Sukumaran before his next big projects (like Salaar 2), this film is worth checking out!