Box office collection: 'The Pet Detective' pulls in ₹9cr+
The Pet Detective, a Malayalam action-comedy directed by Praneesh Vijayan, hit theaters on October 16, 2025.
Starring Sharafudheen as Tony—a reluctant detective who inherits his dad's agency—the film blends slapstick humor with a wild case involving smugglers.
Anupama Parameswaran and Vinay Forrt round out the main cast.
Film's earnings and screen count boost
The film kicked off with ₹39 lakh on day one and soared to ₹1.49 crore by Sunday.
As of October 22, it pulled in ₹5.35 crore net in India, with average Malayalam occupancy at 20.78%.
In just five days, global earnings crossed ₹9.1 crore, prompting a jump in screens from 150 to 200 across India and releases in the UK, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.
Critics' take on the film
Critics call The Pet Detective "chaotic but entertaining," highlighting its slapstick style and Sharafudheen's lively performance.
While some wished for more standout detective moments, the movie's box office momentum and expanded screenings suggest it's connecting well with audiences—especially if you're after a fun Diwali watch with friends.