Mammootty's 'Amaram,' Dileep's 'Kalyanaraman' to return in 4K remaster

Why these films are important

"Amaram," starring Mammootty and directed by Bharathan, is known for its emotional story and standout performances, with visuals by Madhu Ambat that still impress.

Meanwhile, Dileep's comedy hit "Kalyanaraman," first released in 2002, is loved for its humor and memorable lines.

Their return shows just how much these films still mean to Malayalam cinema—and gives fans (old and new) a chance to experience them like never before.