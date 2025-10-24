Next Article
Mammootty's 'Amaram,' Dileep's 'Kalyanaraman' to return in 4K remaster
Entertainment
Two Malayalam favorites—"Amaram" and "Kalyanaraman"—are getting a shiny 4K upgrade.
"Amaram" returns to the big screen on November 7, 2024, and "Kalyanaraman" follows in January 2026.
Expect much better visuals and sound, as these classics are reintroduced to audiences with upgraded quality.
Why these films are important
"Amaram," starring Mammootty and directed by Bharathan, is known for its emotional story and standout performances, with visuals by Madhu Ambat that still impress.
Meanwhile, Dileep's comedy hit "Kalyanaraman," first released in 2002, is loved for its humor and memorable lines.
Their return shows just how much these films still mean to Malayalam cinema—and gives fans (old and new) a chance to experience them like never before.