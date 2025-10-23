Box office collection: 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' mints ₹23 crore
"Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat," a Hindi romantic drama directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, has been making waves since its Diwali 2025 release.
The film tells a tragic love story set to music and has managed to grab attention even with tough competition from "Thamma."
Film is expected to cross ₹40 crore mark over weekend
The movie opened strong with ₹9-10.1 crore on day one, dipped slightly on day two, but reached about ₹23 crore in India after three days.
Add in ₹0.88 crore from overseas, and it's just over the ₹23 crore worldwide mark—impressive for a film with a production cost of ₹25 crore (₹40 crore including promotion and advertising).
It's expected to cross ₹40 crore over the extended weekend.
Why you should watch the film
This is Harshvardhan Rane's first big solo box office hit, showing that audiences still have love for musical romances—even when bigger films are around.
If you're into emotional stories with catchy music or want to see what the buzz is about, this one might be worth your time.