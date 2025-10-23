Box office collection: 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' mints ₹23 crore

Film is expected to cross ₹40 crore mark over weekend

The movie opened strong with ₹9-10.1 crore on day one, dipped slightly on day two, but reached about ₹23 crore in India after three days.

Add in ₹0.88 crore from overseas, and it's just over the ₹23 crore worldwide mark—impressive for a film with a production cost of ₹25 crore (₹40 crore including promotion and advertising).

