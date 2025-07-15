Next Article
Jr NTR-Trivikram film announcement to surpass Ramayana: Producer
Jr NTR is teaming up with director Trivikram Srinivas for his first-ever divine role as Lord Karthikeya.
Producer Naga Vamsi says they're planning a huge announcement, hoping to outdo even the viral Ramayana promo.
Filming kicks off in the second half of 2026, right after Trivikram wraps up his next movie with Venkatesh Daggubati.
Announcement will be on another level
This project is close to Jr NTR's heart—it continues his family's tradition of playing legendary godly roles, just like his grandfather, Senior NTR.
The team wants the announcement to reflect how big this film is for them.
Meanwhile, Jr NTR is also busy prepping for his Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan and shooting Dragon with Prashanth Neel.