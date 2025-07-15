Producer Naga Vamsi teases Jr NTR's War 2 introduction

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji , is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster. It stars Hrithik Roshan and marks Jr NTR 's Hindi debut, with Kiara Advani joining them. The film drops on August 14, 2025 and promises two big intro scenes: Roshan's sword fight at a Shaolin Temple and NTR leading a pirate ship battle.

Expect both NTR's mass appeal and Hrithik's star power

Vamsi has worked with Jr NTR before and believes War 2 could be a "hattrick" hit.

With a ₹300 crore budget and next-level action plus visual effects, he says fans can expect both Jr NTR's mass appeal and Hrithik Roshan's star power to shine like never before.