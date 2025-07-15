Amazon Prime Video debuts comedy-drama 'Rangeen'

'Rangeen' explores love, self-discovery, and the messiness in between

Produced by Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor, with direction from Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua, Rangeen promises a fresh take on relationships—mixing humor with real emotional depth.

As Nikhil Madhok from Prime Video puts it, it's an "unconventional relationship drama" that explores love, self-discovery, and the messiness in between.

You'll also spot Taaruk Raina and Sheeba Chaddha in key roles.