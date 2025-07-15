Next Article
Amazon Prime Video debuts comedy-drama 'Rangeen'
Prime Video's new comedy-drama Rangeen is set to premiere July 25, starring Viineet Kumar Siingh and Rajshri Deshpande.
The show follows Adarsh, whose world is turned upside down after his wife cheats on him, pushing him to rethink what love and loyalty really mean.
'Rangeen' explores love, self-discovery, and the messiness in between
Produced by Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor, with direction from Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua, Rangeen promises a fresh take on relationships—mixing humor with real emotional depth.
As Nikhil Madhok from Prime Video puts it, it's an "unconventional relationship drama" that explores love, self-discovery, and the messiness in between.
You'll also spot Taaruk Raina and Sheeba Chaddha in key roles.