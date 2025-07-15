Next Article
Rajinikanth likens 'Coolie' to iconic 'Thalapathi'
Rajinikanth just compared his upcoming film Coolie to his legendary 1991 hit Thalapathi, which is a pretty big deal for fans.
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared that Rajini felt Coolie had the same energy and star power after watching it—something Kanagaraj was aiming for from the start.
'Coolie' vs 'War 2'
Coolie hits theaters on August 14 with a star-packed cast including Upendra, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Pooja Hegde. Anirudh Ravichander is handling the music.
The film will go head-to-head at the box office with War 2 (starring Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan), so expect some serious buzz around both releases.