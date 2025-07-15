Rajinikanth likens 'Coolie' to iconic 'Thalapathi' Entertainment Jul 15, 2025

Rajinikanth just compared his upcoming film Coolie to his legendary 1991 hit Thalapathi, which is a pretty big deal for fans.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared that Rajini felt Coolie had the same energy and star power after watching it—something Kanagaraj was aiming for from the start.