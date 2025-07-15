Next Article
GOT's Anton Lesser joins Harry Potter TV series cast
Anton Lesser—best known as Qyburn from Game of Thrones—is set to play wandmaker Ollivander in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.
The show, produced by Warner Bros., will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2027.
Each season will cover 1 book
Filming is already underway at Warner Bros. Studios in the UK.
New faces include Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, and Louise Brealey as Madam Hooch. Katherine Parkinson steps in as Molly Weasley, with Bertie Carvel playing Cornelius Fudge.
The main trio—Harry, Hermione, and Ron—will be played by newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout.
Producers promise a faithful adaptation of the books with each season covering one novel.