GOT's Anton Lesser joins Harry Potter TV series cast

Each season will cover 1 book

Filming is already underway at Warner Bros. Studios in the UK.

New faces include Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, and Louise Brealey as Madam Hooch. Katherine Parkinson steps in as Molly Weasley, with Bertie Carvel playing Cornelius Fudge.

The main trio—Harry, Hermione, and Ron—will be played by newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout.

Producers promise a faithful adaptation of the books with each season covering one novel.