Delhi HC restricts 56 websites from streaming films
The Delhi High Court just ordered 56 websites to stop illegally streaming the Bollywood movies Maalik (released July 11) and Sarbala Ji (out July 18).
The move aims to protect the producers, Tips Films Limited, from "irreparable harm" as both movies face major piracy threats right around their release dates.
Court will revisit case in November
Indian internet providers have been told to block these sites immediately. The court will check in on the case again this November.
Tips Films flagged that these piracy sites not only stream their films without permission but also hide behind privacy tools, making it tough for creators to fight back.
This decision sends a clear message: protecting creative work is serious business.