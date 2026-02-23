'Ek Din' title track video: Watch Arijit weave pure magic
What's the story
Aamir Khan Productions has released a special behind-the-scenes video of the title track of Ek Din, sung by Arijit Singh. The film stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in lead roles and is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. The movie marks Aamir Khan's reunion with Mansoor Khan after several years and is directed by Sunil Pandey.
Special request
Khan and Singh's close collaboration
Khan recently visited Singh's hometown, Murshidabad, for four days to record the film's first song. The actor personally requested Singh to lend his voice for the project. Their close collaboration resulted in the release of the soulful Ek Din title track. The video captures warm moments from their time in Murshidabad, with Khan involved in every detail of shaping the track with Singh and the team.
Song release
The title track is a timeless love anthem
The title track of Ek Din is a timeless love anthem with poignant lyrics and heartfelt music. The film's music is composed by Khan's frequent collaborator Ram Sampath, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The video also features Khan asking Singh about his recent retirement from playback singing, asking him to reconsider his decision.
Film details
Film marks Pallavi's Hindi cinema debut
Ek Din is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day. The film marks Pallavi's long-awaited Hindi cinema debut and Junaid's second theatrical outing. The movie is produced under Aamir Khan Productions in association with Mansoor Khan and Aparna Purohit.