'Ek Din' title track video: Watch Arijit weave pure magic

Aamir Khan Productions has released a special behind-the-scenes video of the title track of Ek Din, sung by Arijit Singh . The film stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in lead roles and is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. The movie marks Aamir Khan 's reunion with Mansoor Khan after several years and is directed by Sunil Pandey.

Special request Khan and Singh's close collaboration Khan recently visited Singh's hometown, Murshidabad, for four days to record the film's first song. The actor personally requested Singh to lend his voice for the project. Their close collaboration resulted in the release of the soulful Ek Din title track. The video captures warm moments from their time in Murshidabad, with Khan involved in every detail of shaping the track with Singh and the team.

Song release The title track is a timeless love anthem The title track of Ek Din is a timeless love anthem with poignant lyrics and heartfelt music. The film's music is composed by Khan's frequent collaborator Ram Sampath, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The video also features Khan asking Singh about his recent retirement from playback singing, asking him to reconsider his decision.

