K-drama stars Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-ah tie the knot

From co-stars to couple goals

Kim and Shin first met filming a commercial in 2015 and made things official later that year.

Kim rose to fame with hits like The Heirs before facing a tough cancer diagnosis in 2017, while Shin was already known for shows like Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

Through it all, they kept their relationship low-key—Shin supported Kim during his recovery, and now both plan to keep balancing acting careers with newlywed life.