K-drama stars Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-ah tie the knot
Entertainment
K-drama favorites Kim Woo-bin (36) and Shin Min-ah (41) just got married in a cozy ceremony at Seoul's Shilla Hotel, surrounded by family and close friends.
Actor Lee Kwang-soo hosted the event, and their agency shared a sweet black-and-white wedding photo on Instagram, thanking fans for all the love.
From co-stars to couple goals
Kim and Shin first met filming a commercial in 2015 and made things official later that year.
Kim rose to fame with hits like The Heirs before facing a tough cancer diagnosis in 2017, while Shin was already known for shows like Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.
Through it all, they kept their relationship low-key—Shin supported Kim during his recovery, and now both plan to keep balancing acting careers with newlywed life.