Golden Globes: 'K-pop Demon Hunters' wins animated feature, best song
What's the story
EJAE, one of the songwriters behind the hit song Golden from Netflix's K-Pop Demon Hunters, fought back tears while accepting the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. During her speech, she recalled her struggles to become a K-pop idol and the rejection she faced for 10 years. The film also won the trophy for best animated feature. "When I was a little girl...to fill one dream, to become a Kpop idol, and I was rejected," EJAE said.
Inspirational message
EJAE dedicated the award to those facing rejection
EJAE dedicated the award to "people who have their doors closed at them." She added, "I can confidently say 'rejection is redirection,' and so never give up." Quoting the lyrics of Golden, she concluded with, "It's never too late to shine like you were born to be." The songwriters behind Golden are EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, and Lee Hee-joon.
Film's success
'K-Pop Demon Hunters' continues to break records
K-Pop Demon Hunters has been a massive success since its Netflix premiere in June, becoming the streamer's most popular movie of all time. The film dominated the No. 1 spot for weeks and three of its original songs, Golden, Your Idol, and Soda Pop, have been fixtures on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Last month, it also scored three Grammy nominations, including Song of the Year for Golden.