The hit animation won two awards

Golden Globes: 'K-pop Demon Hunters' wins animated feature, best song

By Shreya Mukherjee 08:44 am Jan 12, 202608:44 am

What's the story

EJAE, one of the songwriters behind the hit song Golden from Netflix's K-Pop Demon Hunters, fought back tears while accepting the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. During her speech, she recalled her struggles to become a K-pop idol and the rejection she faced for 10 years. The film also won the trophy for best animated feature. "When I was a little girl...to fill one dream, to become a Kpop idol, and I was rejected," EJAE said.