When Abhishek Bachchan broke down on 'Kabhi Alvida...' set
Karan Johar's 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (KANK) was a musical romantic drama that explored themes of marital infidelity and emotional dissatisfaction. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. In a recent discussion with Mukerji at an event, Johar revealed how the emotional turmoil depicted onscreen affected the actors behind the scenes.
Johar recalled how difficult it was for Zinta to understand why Dev (Khan) cheated on her character, Rhea. He said, "She was getting very personal...we went for a walk. I said, 'It's not Preity Zinta. This is Rhea. It's happening to her.'" He also shared that Bachchan broke down during an emotional scene. "I realized that everyone was going through beats in their heads because the film talks about ground realities and emotional realities...it was a very tumultuous experience."
Earlier, Johar defended his casting choices in KANK. He told Firstpost, "I think it was superbly cast." He disagreed with the notion that the film was ahead of its time, stating that such a film will always evoke extreme responses because it addresses "home truths." The filmmaker also expressed pride in KANK and singled out the dining table scene as one of his favorite moments in his career. The movie is streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.