'Kabul' series: Survival, choices, and family under fire
Entertainment
Kabul is a six-part political thriller now streaming on Lionsgate Play.
Set during the 2021 withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan, it follows Zahara Nazany—a former prosecutor suddenly targeted by the Taliban—as her family faces tough decisions about escape and survival.
Who made it?
Created by Olivier Demangel and Thomas Finkielkraut, with direction from Kasia Adamik and Olga Chajdas, Kabul first premiered at Series Mania in France in March 2025 before dropping on Lionsgate Play.
Where to watch & how's it rated?
You can catch all six episodes on Lionsgate Play if you have a subscription.
Viewers have given it an IMDb rating of 7.4/10 since its 2025 release.