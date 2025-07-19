Next Article
Kamal Haasan announces action thriller 'KH 237' with Anbariv
Kamal Haasan just announced his next big film, KH 237—an action thriller directed by the stunt experts Anbariv.
Shooting kicks off in August, with Kalyani Priyadarshan joining Haasan for their first on-screen collaboration.
The news comes right after the mixed buzz around Haasan's recent movie, Thug Life.
Anbariv's signature style to bring out the best in Haasan
Get ready for some serious action scenes and a fresh look for Haasan, thanks to Anbariv's signature style.
Fans are excited to see what this new duo brings to the screen, especially since production has already started.
Plus, there's more in store as everyone's also looking forward to Haasan's other project, Indian 3.