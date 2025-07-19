Next Article
Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen's 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' to hit screens next week
Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen team up again for Thalaivan Thalaivii, a Tamil rom-com about a couple whose rocky relationship spills over into their restaurant business.
The film arrives in theaters on July 25.
Sethupathi calls Menen 'an actor par excellence'
Sethupathi recently called Menen "an actor par excellence," saying, "It's impossible to imagine anybody else in the roles Nithya has played so far."
Their strong on-screen chemistry comes from working together before, and both say they've been looking forward to this reunion.
Expect fun moments along with all the feels
Directed by Pandiraj with music by Santhosh Narayanan, the film blends family drama, romance, and comedy.
Yogi Babu and Chemban Vinod Jose round out the cast—so expect some fun moments along with all the feels.
```