Kamal Haasan congratulates 'dear friend' Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Malayalam actor Mohanlal was recently honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Film Awards. India's highest cinema honor was presented by President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Following this achievement, fellow actor Kamal Haasan took to social media to congratulate his "dear friend" Mohanlal on this milestone.

Social media tribute Haasan's post for Mohanlal Haasan shared a photo of Mohanlal receiving the award on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "Delighted to see my dear friend Lalettan @Mohanlal honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award." "A true artist whose craft has touched millions and will continue to inspire generations. A richly deserved recognition." The two actors have previously starred together in the Tamil film Unnaipol Oruvan, which was a remake of A Wednesday.

Twitter Post See the post here Delighted to see my dear friend Lalettan @Mohanlal honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. A true artist whose craft has touched millions and will continue to inspire generations. A richly deserved recognition. pic.twitter.com/qi6wR713EF — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 24, 2025

Acceptance speech Mohanlal's acceptance speech In his acceptance speech, Mohanlal said, "This moment is not mine alone; it belongs to the Malayalam cinema fraternity." "I see this award as a collective tribute to our industry, creativity, and resilience." He added that he was initially overwhelmed by the news of his win but saw it as a privilege to carry forward the voice of cinematic tradition.