LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Kamal Haasan congratulates 'dear friend' Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Summarize
Kamal Haasan congratulates 'dear friend' Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Mohanlal was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Kamal Haasan congratulates 'dear friend' Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award

By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 24, 2025
05:05 pm
What's the story

Malayalam actor Mohanlal was recently honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Film Awards. India's highest cinema honor was presented by President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Following this achievement, fellow actor Kamal Haasan took to social media to congratulate his "dear friend" Mohanlal on this milestone.

Social media tribute

Haasan's post for Mohanlal

Haasan shared a photo of Mohanlal receiving the award on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "Delighted to see my dear friend Lalettan @Mohanlal honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award." "A true artist whose craft has touched millions and will continue to inspire generations. A richly deserved recognition." The two actors have previously starred together in the Tamil film Unnaipol Oruvan, which was a remake of A Wednesday.

Twitter Post

See the post here

Acceptance speech

Mohanlal's acceptance speech

In his acceptance speech, Mohanlal said, "This moment is not mine alone; it belongs to the Malayalam cinema fraternity." "I see this award as a collective tribute to our industry, creativity, and resilience." He added that he was initially overwhelmed by the news of his win but saw it as a privilege to carry forward the voice of cinematic tradition.

Career highlights

Mohanlal's illustrious career and achievements

Mohanlal's career spans over 40 years and includes a wide range of roles. He is also a recipient of the Padma Shri (2001) and Padma Bhushan (2019). The award is India's most prestigious cinema honor, recognizing an artist's lifetime achievements in film. Meanwhile, Mohanlal was last seen on screen in Hridayapoorvam.