Kamra says 'Matka King' 2nd season gives Gulrukh more agency
Entertainment
Kritika Kamra says Gulrukh will have more agency and a stronger voice in the new season of Matka King.
The show's second outing, led by Vijay Varma and directed by Nagraj Manjule, will give her a stronger voice, something Kamra is genuinely excited about.
Kamra praises Gulrukh's layered complexity
Kamra is all about playing layered characters, and she finds Gulrukh's mix of vulnerability, ambition, and strength especially interesting.
Kamra said, "I've always been drawn to women who have contradictions and don't fit neatly into a box. That's something I recognize in Gulrukh as well. She has vulnerability, ambition, intelligence, and strength. That complexity makes her so compelling to me."