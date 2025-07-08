Kangana Ranaut questions her political path
Kangana Ranaut, actor-turned-BJP MP from Mandi, got candid about her political journey on the Atman In Ravi podcast.
She admitted politics isn't really her thing, saying, "I don't think I'm competent to be the PM of India... I want to have a big house and a big car."
Never imagined myself in public service
Kangana shared that she never imagined herself in public service and now finds herself dealing with everyday issues like fixing drains and roads—stuff she thought local bodies handled.
She also pointed out that her support for women's rights doesn't mean she's into structured politics.
Kangana on flood relief in Mandi
After severe floods hit Mandi, Kangana clarified MPs don't control relief funds or operations directly. All she can do is update senior leaders and ask for help.
Despite criticism from opponents, she emphasized her main job is to push for central support when needed.