Ananya Panday begins night shoot for upcoming film

Ananya and Kartik reunite for this romantic drama

This marks Ananya and Kartik's second film together after Pati Patni Aur Woh, which fans loved. The project is backed by Dharma Productions, with Karan Johar producing.

Kartik even celebrated finishing the Croatia shoot with a fun dance video on Dheeme Dheeme.

Up next for Ananya: she'll be seen in Chaand Mera Dil opposite Lakshya (release date still under wraps), adding to her growing filmography that already includes Kesari Chapter 2.