Blake Lively's deposition date in Baldoni lawsuit announced
Blake Lively is set to give her deposition this July in a sexual harassment and workplace retaliation lawsuit she's filed against Justin Baldoni, based on their time filming "It Ends With Us."
Baldoni has denied all accusations and tried to countersue Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and others for $400 million, but his claims were thrown out by the court.
'It Ends With Us' lawsuit details and Baldoni's countersue
The trial is scheduled for March 2026 in New York, where both Lively and Baldoni will testify.
Baldoni's lawyer wants Lively's deposition made public, saying it could help domestic abuse victims. He plans to question her using video clips, emails, and texts as evidence.
After the court dismissed the counterclaims, Lively reaffirmed her commitment to standing up for women's rights.
The case is still active as both sides prepare for trial.