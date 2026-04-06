Kannada actor Niranjan assaulted in Bengaluru bar brawl

Kannada film actor Niranjan, known for his role as Darshan's younger brother in Odeya, was allegedly attacked by unidentified individuals at a bar in Bengaluru on March 28. The incident took place near Mantri Alliance on Uttarahalli Road around 2:00am when the actor was returning from fellow actor Yashas Surya's residence, NDTV reported on Monday. The assailants reportedly used beer bottles to assault him.

Details Argument between Niranjan and assailants According to the complaint, Niranjan had stopped near Canton Bar & Kitchen while returning when an unidentified person allegedly pushed him. When he asked why they were pushing him, the assailants verbally abused him, saying, "Even if you are a film artist, this is our area." The argument was temporarily resolved after Niranjan spoke to the bar owner and went inside.

Assault details Situation escalated after a while However, the situation escalated when three-four individuals arrived in a silver Toyota Innova car and confronted the actor again. The assailants physically assaulted Niranjan and also attacked him with beer bottles, injuring his head. The complaint states that more people were present during the assault and amid all this, he also lost his wristwatch.

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