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Home / News / Entertainment News / Kannada actor Niranjan assaulted in Bengaluru bar brawl
Kannada actor Niranjan assaulted in Bengaluru bar brawl
He played Darshan's brother in 'Odeya'

Kannada actor Niranjan assaulted in Bengaluru bar brawl

By Shreya Mukherjee
Apr 06, 2026
01:48 pm
What's the story

Kannada film actor Niranjan, known for his role as Darshan's younger brother in Odeya, was allegedly attacked by unidentified individuals at a bar in Bengaluru on March 28. The incident took place near Mantri Alliance on Uttarahalli Road around 2:00am when the actor was returning from fellow actor Yashas Surya's residence, NDTV reported on Monday. The assailants reportedly used beer bottles to assault him.

Details

Argument between Niranjan and assailants

According to the complaint, Niranjan had stopped near Canton Bar & Kitchen while returning when an unidentified person allegedly pushed him. When he asked why they were pushing him, the assailants verbally abused him, saying, "Even if you are a film artist, this is our area." The argument was temporarily resolved after Niranjan spoke to the bar owner and went inside.

Assault details

Situation escalated after a while

However, the situation escalated when three-four individuals arrived in a silver Toyota Innova car and confronted the actor again. The assailants physically assaulted Niranjan and also attacked him with beer bottles, injuring his head. The complaint states that more people were present during the assault and amid all this, he also lost his wristwatch.

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Investigation

Case registered, investigation underway

Following the incident, Niranjan filed a police complaint. A case has been registered, and police have begun an investigation to determine what led to this altercation. The details of the incident are still being verified by law enforcement authorities.

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