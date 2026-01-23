Kannada thriller '45' now streaming on OTT Entertainment Jan 23, 2026

The spiritual thriller "45," starring Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty, is set to begin streaming on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium on January 23, 2026.

Released in theaters last December, the film follows Vinay (Shetty), a software engineer who faces 45 days of torment after knocking down and later running over a gangster's dog.