Kannada thriller '45' now streaming on OTT
The spiritual thriller "45," starring Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty, is set to begin streaming on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium on January 23, 2026.
Released in theaters last December, the film follows Vinay (Shetty), a software engineer who faces 45 days of torment after knocking down and later running over a gangster's dog.
What's the vibe?
Blending suspense with spiritual themes from Garuda Purana, "45" explores ideas of afterlife and judgment.
Director Arjun Janya drew inspiration from his own loss during the pandemic, weaving in Sanatana Dharma's concept of 45 days of post-death judgment.
How did it do?
Despite big names and heavy VFX work (about 40% CG), "45" struggled at the box office—partly due to delays and competition from Kiccha Sudeep's "Mark."
Still, Zee Network picked up its digital rights thanks to Janya's involvement.