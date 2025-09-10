Next Article
'Kantara: Chapter 1' trailer release date locked
Get ready—"Kantara: Chapter 1" is dropping its trailer around September 20, just ahead of the movie's release on October 2, 2025.
The film promises a deep dive into the Bhuta Kola ritual and mythological stories from coastal Karnataka, all set to some seriously stunning visuals.
VFX-heavy film dives into Bhuta Kola tradition
Directed by Rishab Shetty, this Kannada prequel explores the roots of Bhuta Kola traditions.
With help from 20 VFX studios worldwide, you can expect an immersive visual experience that really brings these legends to life.
Amazon Prime Video bought streaming rights
Amazon Prime Video snagged streaming rights for all languages at a record ₹125cr—making it one of Kannada cinema's biggest deals since "KGF 2."
Plus, AA Films is handling the North Indian release, so "Kantara" is set to go truly pan-India.