'Bigg Boss 19': Akshay, Arshad to host Weekend Ka Vaar

Warsi's throwback hosting; Akshay's debut

Arshad Warsi actually hosted Bigg Boss way back in its very first season (2006-2007), so his return after nearly two decades is a major throwback.

Akshay's joining him for his Bigg Boss debut, promising a fresh vibe to those high-stakes weekend episodes that usually decide who stays or goes.

With Salman Khan having been the steady host since season four, this duo brings something new for fans to look forward to.