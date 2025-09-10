'Bigg Boss 19': Akshay, Arshad to host Weekend Ka Vaar
Bigg Boss 19 is shaking things up—Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are taking over the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes while Salman Khan films Battle of Galwan in Ladakh.
As the duo promotes Jolly LLB 3, reports state they will interact with the contestants and school some of them for their acts.
Warsi's throwback hosting; Akshay's debut
Arshad Warsi actually hosted Bigg Boss way back in its very first season (2006-2007), so his return after nearly two decades is a major throwback.
Akshay's joining him for his Bigg Boss debut, promising a fresh vibe to those high-stakes weekend episodes that usually decide who stays or goes.
With Salman Khan having been the steady host since season four, this duo brings something new for fans to look forward to.
How the duo will keep things going
Warsi's earlier hosting set the tone for Bigg Boss's raw energy, while Salman became known for tough love and connecting with viewers.
Now, with Akshay and Arshad teaming up, expect Weekend Ka Vaar to keep its spark—even as it tries out a whole new flavor.